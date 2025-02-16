A day of LASU’s CPSS maiden orientation programme

Share

Recently, the Centre for Peace and Security Studies(CPSS) of the Lagos State University (LASU) held its maiden orientation programme. The newly created Centre marks the commencement of the journey that would significantly impact the studies of peace and security in Nigeria. LADESOPE LADELOKUN reports

History was made on Saturday, February 8, when the Centre for Peace and Security Studies(CPSS) held its maiden orientation programme for its first set of students at the Lagos State University (LASU), Ojo, Lagos.

For some scholars present, the orientation programme signalled the beginning of a journey that will shape the future of peace and security studies in Nigeria and beyond; something they said would position LASU as an indispensable ally to humanity in the pursuit of a peaceful and just society.

At the event that held at the Aderemi Makanjuola Lecture Theatre, Ojo, the Director of the CPSS, Prof Adewunmi Falode, said that the establishment of the centre was a response to the urgent need for innovative and practical solutions to the complex challenges of peace and security in our world today.

Why it matters

Falode said the centre was created to equip students with the skills and knowledge to tackle challenges bordering on insecurity, among other challenges.

“From armed conflicts and terrorism to cyber threats, climate change, and social inequalities, the issues we face are multifaceted and interconnected. This Centre is designed to equip you with the knowledge, skills, and tools to understand these challenges and to contribute meaningfully to addressing them.

“As pioneer students, you have a unique opportunity to shape the identity and culture of this Centre. Your experiences, ideas, and contributions will help define what it means to be a student of Peace and Security Studies at Lagos State University. I encourage you to embrace this responsibility with enthusiasm and a spirit of collaboration. Be proactive in your learning, engage deeply with your coursework, and take advantage of the resources and opportunities available to you. ”

He added : “To the resource persons and staff of the Centre, I extend my gratitude for your hard work and dedication in bringing this vision to life. Your expertise and commitment to excellence will be instrumental in guiding our students and ensuring the success of this Centre. Let us continue to work together to create an environment that nurtures innovation, critical thinking, and practical problem-solving. ”

He, however, assured all that the academic journey would be rewarding despite the anticipated challenges.

“I want to leave you with this thought: You are not just students; you are pioneers, change-makers, and future leaders. The journey you are about to embark on will not always be easy but it will be rewarding. You will face challenges but you will also discover strengths and abilities you never knew you had. Remember that the pursuit of peace and security is a noble and vital endeavour, and your contributions will have a lasting impact on our world.

“Today, we make history together, and I am confident that your time here will be transformative, not only for you but also for the communities and nations you will serve. ”

Institution as innovation hub

In her address, the Vice- Chancellor of the institution, Prof Ibiyemi Bello, who was represented by the Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Academics), Prof Oseni Afisi, said the fresh students would enjoy the benefit of analysing complex issues and understanding the chief causes.

“The Centre for Peace and Security Studies is not just an academic institution; it is a hub for innovation, collaboration, and practical solutions to real-world problems. Here, you will be exposed to cutting-edge research, multidisciplinary approaches, and opportunities to engage with experts, policymakers, and practitioners in the field. You will learn to analyze complex issues, understand the root causes of conflict, and develop strategies to promote good peace and stability in our communities, our nation, and the world at large.

“As you embark on this academic journey, I urge you to embrace the values of excellence, integrity, and service that Lagos State University stands for. Be curious, ask questions, and challenge assumptions. Engage actively in your coursework, participate in seminars and workshops, and take advantage of the resources available to you. Remember, your time here is not just about acquiring knowledge; it is about developing the skills, networks, and mindset needed to become a change-maker in your chosen field. ”

She added: “To our new students, I say this: You are the future leaders, policymakers, and scholars in the field of peace and security. The knowledge and skills you acquire here will equip you to tackle the challenges of our time and to build a more peaceful and secure world. As you begin this journey, remember that your success will not only be measured by your academic achievements but also by the impact you make in your communities and beyond. ”

Visiting ‘biggest’ library in West Africa

According to the representative of the university’s librarian, Dr Ogungbeni John, the library is not just a centre for information resources but the biggest in West Africa if not Africa, stating the need for the fresh students to make use of the library.

He said: “As postgraduate students, you can’t do without a library. We have a library in the Faculty of Arts, and we also have a main library. The university has the biggest library in West Africa, and it will be opened in a few months.”

On what the students must avoid and familiarise themselves with, the Deputy Registrar and Special Adviser to the VC, Dr Lateef Salami, said: “You must be careful on campus. As students of the institution, you must abstain from criminal activities such as examination malpractice, sexual abuse, extortion, and others. Additionally, you must all familiarise yourselves with the school security unit in case you face any threats.”

