A Courageous, Passionate Leader – Sanwo-Olu

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide SanwoOlu, has congratulated President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on his 72nd birthday anniversary, describing him as a courageous, audacious, and passionate leader who is committed to the progress, growth and development of Nigeria. He said President Tinubu is worth celebrating for his contribution to national development, noting that the President, since he assumed office on May 29, 2023, has demonstrated unparalleled patriotism, integrity, honesty and courage in the task of steering the ship of the Nigerian state in the right direction.

Sanwo-Olu, in a statement yesterday by his Special Adviser, Media and Publicity, Gboyega Akosile, said President Tinubu has provided honest and transparent leadership by taking bold decisions to address challenges militating against the prosperity of Nigeria and Nigerians. Sanwo-Olu further described the President as a visionary and master strategist, whose democratic credentials are scholarly materials for study in political economy.