A Coalition’s Impending Collision

The formation of a Coalition of opposition elements in Nigeria has sparked off a wave of political activities as the 2027 general elections draw closer. Led by former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, former Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, former Kaduna State governor, Nasir el-Rufai and former Senate President David Mark, the Coalition is built around the African Democratic Congress (ADC), which has emerged as a potential vehicle for a unified opposition platform. The key elements in the Coalition have not minced words in what their mission is: to defeat the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2027 elections and unseat President Bola Tinubu

While their mission may enjoy widespread support due to the belief that Tinubu’s two-year tenure has engendered rising economic hardship, public discontent, and declining faith in the APC, the optimism around the Coalition itself has increasingly become suspect. Despite its promise, this coalition is already facing existential threats on many fronts, chief among them being the progressively conflicting presidential ambitions of two key figures, Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi. While both men are formidable politicians with significant followings, their personal ambitions, underlined by the sound bites from their camps so far, do not give room for any cheer.

Before even the whistle is blown, the presidential ambitions of both Obi and Atiku have taken a discomforting center stage. While Atiku supporters have indicated his strong interest in running for President, despite an unenviable history of past failures and the belief that the zoning arrangement in the country favours the South to produce the president for another term of four years, Obi’s allies have famously said he would opt out of the ADC Coalition altogether if he is denied the party’s 2027 presidential ticket. Coming from Yunusa Tanko, one of Obi’s strongest allies, the interpretation in simple terms is that Obi may not be fully committed to swimming or sinking in the ADC coalition.

Atiku and Obi present very different political narratives, and they appeal to a somewhat overlapping base of Nigerians who are disillusioned with the APC. While Atiku retains a loyal base in the North and among older voters, Obi has successfully captured the imagination of young Nigerians. The result is a competition for the same space within the opposition ecosystem. That’s where the similarity ends. Obi’s supporters view Atiku as part of Nigeria’s political problem—an old guard resistant to real change and unwilling to support others—while Atiku’s backers see Obi’s populism as naive and lacking in real political structure.

If both men decide to run, they will effectively split the anti-APC vote—something that already happened in 2023 and which the ruling party will likely exploit again. The inability to reconcile their ambitions would signal to supporters that the coalition can not resolve even the most basic strategic question: Who leads?

Again, should these narratives be the overriding issue in a coalition trying to consolidate? The unwillingness of those two major players to subsume their personal ambitions for a larger, collective cause is a sign of troubles to come, and the ADC may find itself in the near future, constantly managing internal contradictions that could explode into open conflict when candidate selection begins. On this score, Atiku, who will be in his 80s by 2027, takes a larger chunk of the blame for not encouraging a younger, more vibrant candidate in Obi. In 2023, when both men ran separately despite mounting pressure for the opposition to present a unified front, the result was predictable: APC’s Bola Tinubu won the presidency with less than 40 percent of the vote.

It must be stated that coalitions built only around the shared goal of defeating an incumbent rarely survive long. Without one clearly stepping aside for the other, their ambitions could stall consensus-building within the ADC-led coalition, which is critical to defeating a well-oiled APC machine in 2027. Rather than learning from that strategic failure, early signs indicate that both men are still very much interested in squaring up again in 2027.

Nigeria’s politics is heavily influenced by ethno-regional balancing, and both Atiku and Obi are prominent symbols of different regional interests. Atiku, from Adamawa in the Northeast, is seen as a representative of the northern political elite, while Obi, from Anambra in the South-East, has become the face of Igbo political resurgence. Rather than turn the coalition into yet another vehicle for personality-driven politics and internecine fights about zoning, candidate selection, and party control, their focus by now ought to be focussed on systemic reform and good governance. This lack of ideological cohesion within the coalition could alienate potential supporters, particularly young voters and civil society groups who are hungry for issue-based politics.

It’s still early days in the life of the ADC coalition, but something tells me it risks going the way of many previous Nigerian opposition alliances. Rather than sleepwalking into an imminent implosion when Atiku and Obi’s presidential ambitions collide, the time calls for intervention by statesmen on that opposition platform. First, Alhaji Abubakar Atiku should rethink his ambition unless a deal can be reached for a joint ticket of the two, based on strategic considerations. Secondly, the ADC Coalition has to be refocused from the onset; for it to thrive, it must establish a shared ideological framework—something that transcends individual aspirations and regional considerations. For now, it is not, and the prospects are not too encouraging. I pray it does not end up a promising experiment undone by ego, ethnicity, and ambition.