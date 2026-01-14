A Clear Review Of Jumoke Verissimo’s Circumtrauma

Jumoke Verissimo’s Circumtrauma (Coach House Books, 2025) explores the Nigeria-Biafra War and its ongoing effects on people.

Verissimo, a Nigerian-Canadian writer, often writes about pain, gender, and feeling displaced. Her earlier books include I Am Memory (2008) and The Birth of Illusion (2015). In this third poetry collection, she draws from her PhD research to address the war’s hidden impacts.

Released in September 2025 and listed as one of CBC Books’ best Canadian poetry books of the year, it reminds us that wars continue to affect lives long after they end. The word “circumtrauma” describes the ongoing pain that surrounds war stories. It keeps people and groups stuck in quiet anger after the fighting stops.

Based on the concept of deep resentment, Verissimo looks at the Biafran war (1967–1970). She shows how it still damages Nigerian relationships, creates stereotypes, and hides personal suffering behind larger group stories.

A key part is her focus on silence: the spaces where trauma hides but still harms, passed down through families. She asks, “What lives in trauma’s silence?” and answers with mixed voices. These draw from writers like Theresa Hak Kyung Cha and Dionne Brand, where meaning comes from broken words and blank pages.

This poetry does not heal; it highlights pain and makes us face inherited hurt—the marks that divide homes and countries today. In its themes, Circumtrauma mixes personal stories with gaps in history. The war’s “harsh maths”—counting deaths, damage, and lost dreams—still influences the present.

It counts not just the dead, but the living who feel numb from memories. Verissimo points out how the war is left out of Nigerian school lessons. Survivors share their experiences with children privately, while stories from major ethnic groups downplay others’ pain.

This creates a deep conflict: trauma as something shared but also felt alone, requiring kindness as a basic need. Billy-Ray Belcourt describes it well—it’s “a strong tribute to Nigerian history.” Repeated ideas and new views bring the past back, making it feel current.

Connected to Verissimo’s background and life in Toronto, the poems feel genuine, as if shaped by real war stories. In structure, the book uses the Yoruba Ifá system—a set of 256 signs, divided into four groups of sixteen poems each.

This setup, combined with cut pieces from books, research, photos, and accounts, reflects broken thoughts and untold histories. The result is a rough flow of strong images that break language and rebuild it, as reviewer rob McLennan notes, into a “large, connected whole” of small moments and quiet pains.

Opening riddles draw readers in, while open endings leave questions, showing the war’s unfinished nature. This flexible form—changing voices, views, and silences—allows freedom within rules, letting poetry handle trauma without controlling it.

Circumtrauma’s strength is restoring life to simplified stories, making it important in post-colonial writing. Similar to Canisia Lubrin’s work with words in ruined settings, it adds to African voices reclaiming pain. Its recognition—in top lists and Toronto events—shows its relevance in dealing with old colonial issues.

But the dense style requires focus, as Verissimo advises writers: “Stay present… your work needs you to hold on.” This depth gives it power, though it may challenge new readers.

In the end, Circumtrauma uses poetry to think about what cannot be said easily. Verissimo does not just record the Biafran war’s costs; she urges us to face our own ongoing pains, the circumtraumas in our lives.

In a world of constant conflicts, this book guides toward understanding, or we stay trapped in silence. Read it to hear the unspoken stories.