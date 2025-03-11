A Case For Improved, Strong Child Justice System

Share

Social work graduates should be employed in custodial institutions –Lecturer

CRITICISM For almost two hours last week, Nigeria’s worrisome state and poor quality of child justice system was interrogated, with a call for the right political will to implement the Child Rights Act (CRA) and other human rights laws to end the plight of children in custodial institutions

How the critical issues affecting the Child Justice System in Nigeria, particularly the crisis in child justice, could be reviewed with a view to initiating reforms that would protect the rights and well-being of children within the justice system, was last week at the centre stage at the University of Lagos (UNILAG).

It was at the 8th Inaugural Lecture of the university in the 2024/2025 academic session where for almost two hours the plight of children in custodial institutions in Nigeria formed the core of the discourse and intellectual interrogation. The theme of the inaugural lecture delivered by Prof Chinwe Rosabelle Nwanna was “Caught in the Web: Rebuilding the Cradle.”

Prof Nwanna, a Professor of Child Justice and Corrections Social Work of the Department of Social Work, Faculty of Social Sciences at the university, before principal officers of the university, other members of the academia and guests shed light on the plight of children in custodial institutions in the country, and highlighted the nagging crisis in child justice.

She did not only beam a searchlight on the deplorable child justice system of the country, the lecture also advocated rebuilding the cradle in order to enthrone a social order in society.

In her treatise, Prof Nwanna, however, pointed out that the focus of the lecture conceptualises the key terms “caught in the web” and “rebuilding the cradle,” as well as highlights the children who can be caught in the web; as well as deliberates on child justice system in Nigeria.

The lecturer, who joined UNILAG as an Assistant Lecturer in the Department of Sociology, Faculty of Social Sciences in 1998, also in the 104-page lecture dwelt on the introduction of Social Work as a discipline and a profession; demonstrates how children who have passed through child justice system were or/and are still caught in the web; contributions to knowledge and social work profession, among others.

According to her, the lecture highlights the strategies and interventions of how to rebuild the cradle and recommended the way forward for an improved justice system for child rights.

Lecture

Setting the tone of the lecture, Prof Nwanna, however, lamented the plight and crisis in child justice, and called for urgent reforms that would not only protect the rights of the children, but also enhance their well-being within the justice system.

While noting that rebuilding the cradle refers to reformation and the child justice system respectively, she also defined rebuilding the cradle as means of reforming the child justice system.

According to her, globally the child justice system was designed to address the specific needs of child offenders, emphasising rehabilitation over punishment and treatment of children in correctional facilities with dignity, provision of education and vocational training, and offering psychological support to facilitate the children’s reintegration into the society.

There is urgent need to reform the child justice system in the country

This is as she, however, explained that prior to the enactment of the Child Rights Act (CRA) in Nigeria in 2003, evidence had shown that the child justice system was weak and the rights of children were grossly violated despite the fact that the country was a signatory to the major international instruments relevant to the administration of child justice.

Expressing her dismay, Prof Nwanna lamented that the implementation the Child Rights Act (CRA) of 2003 has remained weak and poorly implemented, even as she regretted further that based on findings many children were detained in adult correctional facilities, exposed to physical and emotional abuse, and regrettably denied access to proper healthcare, education, or psychological support.

This is a condition, which according to her, does not only violate their basic rights, but also contributes in no small measure to the long-term marginalisation of such individual children.

However, she stated that despite the universal proclamation that child offenders should be rehabilitated and not punished, but expressed bewilderment that after the enactment of the CRA over a decade ago and its subsequent adoption in all the states, there are still problems in all the stages of the juvenile justice system, from pretrial, trial to post-trial stages.

The inaugural lecturer, while evaluating gamut of child justice system in Nigeria, which she begrudged has failed its most vulnerable group (children), stated that the phrase “Caught in the Web” serves as a powerful metaphor for the reality that many children face the challenge of being ensnared in a system that violates their fundamental rights.

According to her, challenges range from arbitrary detentions, and inadequate legal representation, to a situation in which children in conflict with the law are often treated as criminals rather than individuals in need of care and rehabilitation.

Subsequently, the lecturer, who defined a child, according to the National Child Welfare Policy of 1989 defines “as anybody who is 12 years or below; further revealed that the Immigration Act specifies that any person below 16 years is a minor, whereas the Matrimonial Causes Act puts the age of maturity at 21 years, but the Act allows persons below this age to be married with the consent of the parents.

On internationally consideration, Prof Nwanna recalled that the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child (UNCRC) (1989) and the African Charter on the Rights and Welfare of the Child (African Children’s Charter (1990), respectively, define a child as a human being under the age of 18 years.

“However, there is a clause in the UNCRC which stipulates that the definition of a child may be adjusted to accommodate national laws under which a child attains maturity or adulthood at an earlier age,” she stated.

Though the definition of a child by Child Rights Act (CRA) of 2003 supersedes all other definitions presented by other Acts, the don noted therefore that for the inaugural lecture, a child is anyone below 18 years.”

Thus, she explained further that there were several ways a child could be caught in the web of the child justice system by coming in contact with the law either as a victim or as a child in conflict with the law.

The lecture highlighted that children commit offences in the process of navigating through their life trajectories, and under the offences the children are categorised particularly as juvenile delinquents, child offenders or deviants.

“A juvenile delinquent or a child offender is any person under the age of 18 years, who commits an offence (an act or omission) that renders him/her liable to punishment under the law,” she added.

But, beyond child justice issue, Prof Nwanna, whose lecture also dwelt on a wider range of human rights concerns, expressed worry that similar patterns of neglect and abuse are extended to other vulnerable groups.

The inaugural lecture, which spelt out that the issue of children’s rights is poorly defined in legislation and by the courts, partly because many nations have not decided how much of such rights to grant the children, however, explained that for one to comprehend and articulate what a child’s rights is, the term ‘human rights’ must be properly situated and defined.

Hence, the problem “caught in the web,” according to her, occurs in the child justice system which is a system of laws, policies, and procedures that regulate the processing and treatment of child offenders for violating the law.

This, the lecture also stressed, provides a legal framework to protect the children’s interests in situations of conflict or neglect, even as it noted that child justice refers to laws and procedures as they relate to child or juvenile offenders.

Apart from the focus on children within the framework of the justice system, she lamented that such abuse and neglect are usually extended to other groups such as the People Living with HIV/AIDS (PLHIV) of whom many have continued to face social stigma and discrimination in absolute disregard to their rights.

Others in this group, according to him, include victims of Forced Evictions, where people in lowincome communities are often displaced without due process, and by stripping them of their homes and livelihoods. Added to this vulnerable group, as reinforced by the lecture, are the marginalised populations, under which individuals living in extreme poverty, such as beggars and destitute persons frequently experience unlawful detention and social exclusion.

Worried by this development, the inaugural lecturer seriously insisted that addressing these issues would require a holistic approach that ensures justice, equity, and human dignity for all.

Against this background, Prof Nwanna recalled in the lecture that ordinarily a number of specialised institutions were put in place in the time past for the detention and treatment of juvenile offenders in Nigeria.

Such specialised institutions, she noted, include Approved Schools, Remand Homes and Borstal institutions, even as she traced the establishment of the Approved School system back to 1933, when it replaced the reformatory and industrial schools of the 19th century, which was earlier re-organised in 1908.

The Approved School, she added, deriving from the reformatories and industrial schools essentially caters for boys and girls, who were more highly disturbed and less responsive to therapy.

According to the lecture, the Reformatory and Industrial Schools were established at Enugu in 1933 for the first time in Nigeria following the British colonial pattern, and again later at Isheri and Military Street, Lagos.

On Social Work, Prof Nwanna explained that the profession deals primarily with principles directly affecting the rehabilitation and reformation of children; promotion of social change; supporting problemsolving and empowering children to increase their well-being.

With this in mind, the lecturer pointed out that Social Work has the potential to positively affect children at all phases of the administration of justice, especially from an investigation, sentencing, and implementation to release.

Social workers, she explained, play a central role in the child justice process to change children’s behaviours and prevent re-offending, saying that throughout every phase of the child justice process from arrest to release from detention, social workers’ services are engaged.

“From the foregoing enumerated constraints and challenges that children who have passed through custodial institutions or are still in the child justice system were and are still being caught in the web of violation of their rights, the child justice system in Nigeria is in dire need of intervention and reforms towards rebuilding the cradle,” she stated.

Recommendations

In the 104-page lecture, Prof Nwanna in her recommendations stated that the rebuilding the cradle is the path to reform, but insisted that the way out of the present quagmire is to strengthen the political will towards enforcing child protection laws and human rights frameworks.

On what could be done to improve the child justice system and rebuilding the cradle, she stressed that based on the cases of children who were caught in the web of human rights abuse in the child justice system before and after the enactment of the Child Rights Act (CRA), there is the urgent need to reform the child justice system in the country.

In her recommendations, the lecturer, who advocated the need to establish child-friendly structures within the justice system, including separate detention facilities for minors, insisted that all the 36 states of the federation and the Federal capital Territory (FCT) that have assented to Child Rights Act should be committed to implementing its principles fully and stop paying lips service to the Act.

“Political will should be exerted for the effective implementation of Child Rights Act, while the only state which has not assented to the Act should do so without further delay,” Prof Nwanna added, saying there is the need for implementation of regulatory frameworks to safeguard the rights of marginalised populations and prevent discriminatory practices, and social stigmatisation against victims.

Also, she recommended that concerted efforts should be geared toward the establishment of family courts to replace juvenile courts in all the states and FCT and separate buildings, if possible, for the purpose of hearing and determining matters relating to children.

Towards this end, the lecturer further suggested that all state governments and FCT should provide more child-friendly structures, such as sick bay, particularly in the states where they do not exist. She warned against the use of police and Nigeria Correctional Services (prison) custody while in detention should be deemphasised, and if used, such must be as a last resort and must not exceed 48 hours.

As part of her recommendations, Prof Nwanna suggested that child justice administration should be taught as a separate course at the undergraduate level of Social Work programme, since many universities in Nigeria are now offering degrees in Social Work. Again, since those universities are producing graduates, trained social workers or graduates should therefore be employed in the custodial institutions to handle the inmates, and they should be adequately remunerated.

On the contrary, she insisted that those untrained social workers already employed in the institutions should be grounded in specialised training on children’s human rights, while casework method and its principles should be applied to elicit information from child offenders.

Added to these, the lecturer further suggested that the government should expedite action to establish the Nigerian Council for Social Work in order to regulate the employment and practice of professional social work in this sector.

Similarly, Prof Nwanna advocated that the state government and FCT Minister should provide adequate budgetary allocations to the child justice system on a separate budget line in order to cater for the management of the custodial institutions.

While stressing that the government at state level should also provide logistics and funds to place child justice on the path for easy administration, she noted: “Communities, NGOs, CBOs, religious organisations, among others should assist state governments in funding institutional efforts to meet international standards and protect the rights of children.”

Hence, Prof Nwanna, subsequently added that parents should, as a matter of exigency take proper care of their children, monitor them and should not abdicate their parental caring roles, citing specifically Section 20 of the Child Rights Act which mandates parents and guardians to provide the necessary guidance, education and training to enable children to live up to their responsibilities in the care.

In the area of funding, the inaugural lecturer sought the allocation of adequate funds for improving rehabilitation programmes, as well as ensuring proper legal representation for vulnerable individuals.

Besides, she recommended the professionalisation of social work within the justice system as a way of providing specialised care and support for children in conflict with the law; and on the other hand the creation or establishment of special units within the law enforcement agencies to handle child-related cases with sensitivity and expertise.

Prof Nwanna also solicited stronger collaboration among policymakers, legal practitioners, social workers, and the general public with a view to addressing the systemic challenges, which have, for decades, instigated the Child Justice System against the children it is meant to protect.

