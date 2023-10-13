A Case for ‘Illegal’ Refineries in Nigeria

Africans have an axiom which states that, “It is the available firewood in a given society that is used to cook the meals of that society”. This axiom underscores the importance of development of local content. Yes, because when the chips go down, countries would have to look inward for solutions to their problems. Recently, I stumbled on one of Arthur Nwankwo’s books, ‘Nigeria: The Challenge of Biafra’, and I had to read for the umpteenth time the inspiring account of the exploits of the Science and Technology Agency of the defunct Republic of Biafra known as Research and Production (RAP) unit. The promises which RAP held for post-civil war Nigeria were humongous.

In sane climes, such agencies would be revived and charged to drive the science and technology sector of the developing country which Nigeria was and has continued to be. However, in the unusual country called Nigeria, the inept Nigerian leadership preferred to sacrifice the agency and the world of promises it held on the alter of tribalism. Beyond renaming the defunct Bi- afran RAP unit as the Project Development Agency (PRODA), with an office complex in the industrial lay out of Enugu, nothing else was done to unleash the potentials of that agency or harness the humongous autochthonous skills locked therein.

The result of that costly neglect is that the rest of the third world or developing countries like India, China, Ghana etc moved on, leaving Nigeria behind. Since then, Nigeria has continued to be a toddler in science and technology who depends heavily on expertriates in that regard. In Nigeria, the establishment has for years refused to develop her local content. It is instructive that the autochthonous technological potentials of Nigerians which the country’s rudderless leadership has ignored for decades has found their ways into several key sectors where they creatively but informally wield great influences that have continued to pose critical queries to both the stance and intentions of the Nigerian leadership or establishment.

In the Nigerian petroleum sector for instance, all the official refineries have not worked at installed capacity for ages. In fact, for greater parts of their respective spans, the refineries were epileptic until they finally packed up, leading to dependence on imported fuel and the infamous fuel subsidy regime. All attempts to fixed the refineries by subsequent administrations have mysteriously failed. In some quarters, it is even suspected that the notorious fuel subsidy cabals have their hands in the problems of Nigeria’s refineries just to keep their fuel importation businesses which entitle them to draw from the fuel subsidy afloat. At a point, stories of diversion of imported subsidised petroleum products meant for Nigerians to other neighbouring West African countries became rife.

This unpatriotic act gave rise to perennial fuel scarcity which worked hardship on Nigerians. At this point creative Nigerians began to contrive and set up unofficial refineries for the purpose of refining petroleum products for Nigerians. For long, the unofficial refineries, otherwise known as illegal refineries, have been supplying petroleum products to Nigerians notwithstanding the hazards involved in that. The truth was that the roguish operators of the Nigerian petroleum sector who destroy Nigerian refineries and divert subsidised imported petroleum products made the illegal refineries necessary.

Over the years, the so-called illegal refineries have proved to be more utilitarian and relevant in the petroleum sector than the four existing refineries and the criminals running the fuel subsidy and imported fuel diversion racket. Even the attempt to have a mega private refinery has proved to be a fluke. These undisputable facts make the running battles between security operatives or petroleum sector regulators on one hand and the operators of the unofficial or illegal refineries on the other hand unnecessary.

The continuous destruction of illegal refineries by the Federal Government has become a disservice and seems both unwise and unpatriotic in the face of extant realities in the present day Nigeria. The four refineries in the country are not working and cannot work in the near future. The unwise withdrawal of fuel subsidy without functional refineries have foisted unprecedented economic crisis on the entire country and set the Nigerian currency on a free fall. Food prices have gone beyond the economic reach of millions of Nigerians. The power sector cannot even meet non-industrial domestic demand.

Prices of petroleum products and cooking gas are well within the realm of four digits. All these are the results of the endemic corruption in the Nigerian petroleum sector and the concomitant balkanisation of both the refineries and distribution chain of imported petroleum products. Any responsible government should rather aggregate the operators of the illegal refineries, hone their autochthonous skills and empower them to fill the yawning utility gap created by the criminal syndicate which has taken over the petroleum sector and rendered it impotent.

In the present mono-economy which Nigeria operates, the petroleum sector is the economic life- wire of the country, the ideal thing to do to arrest the looming economic crises in the country is to fix the petroleum sector by legalising the illegal refineries to continue to play their patriotic role as positive economic catalysts. It is time to develop Nigeria through autochthonous approach and local content.