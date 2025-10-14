A Case For Continuity: Why Ndi Anambra Must Re-Elect Soludo On Nov 8

Democracy is more than the act of casting ballots every four years; it is a process of nurturing trust, consolidating progress, and ensuring continuity in governance. Good leadership, when found, ought to be rewarded with the mandate to complete its mission.

In Anambra State, the forthcoming gubernatorial election on November 8 presents Ndi Anambra with a historic choice: To sustain the purposeful and transformational leadership of Professor Charles Chukwuma Soludo or to gamble with the unknown.

The answer, by every measure of reason and fairness, is continuity. Since assuming office in March 2022, Soludo has redefined leadership through his ‘Solution Agenda’—a bold, people-centred blueprint that has touched security, infrastructure, education, health, digital economy, youth empowerment, environment, and governance transparency.

In less than four years, he has laid a foundation strong enough to propel Anambra into a globally competitive economy if not disrupted. The question before us is simple: Why fix it if it is not broken? Why halt progress midway when the harvest season is just ahead? Soludo’s achievements speak for themselves. Leadership is measured by tangible results. Solution is not just sloganeering but a call to action.

Soludo’s record is clear evidence that Anambra is on the path of growth and renewal. When Soludo took office, insecurity was the state’s greatest nightmare. Communities were under siege, businesses were threatened, and daily life was unsettled. Through courage and innovation, he strengthened collaboration with security agencies, invested in technology-driven surveillance, and tackled crime from its roots.

Today, markets, schools, and highways once deserted are steadily recovering their vibrancy. Peace and stability have returned to towns and villages, because security is not a privilege, it is a necessity. Anambra has long suffered from poor roads and abandoned projects. Soludo broke that cycle. Across all 21 local government areas, road construction and rehabilitation projects are ongoing.

From urban expressways to rural farm roads, he is opening up Anambra for commerce and mobility. Awka, the capital, is gradually transforming into a modern city with improved road networks and drainage systems. Soludo has spread development evenly, ensuring that every Anambrarian sees, feels, and drives on the dividends of democracy. Education is the ladder to the future, and Soludo has made it a top priority.

Let us rise with one voice, Ndi Anambra, and declare boldly: Soludo deserves a second term. For progress. For unity. For prosperity. Let us do the right thing

He has recruited thousands of teachers to fill long-neglected vacancies, restored discipline and accountability in the school system, and introduced digital learning initiatives that prepare children for a technology-driven world. Technical and vocational education is being revitalised to equip young people with employable skills.

His administration understands that the future economy belongs to the skilled, not the unskilled, and he is building that workforce today. Health is wealth, and Soludo is investing heavily in public health infrastructure. Primary healthcare centres across the state are being revived, equipped, and staffed.

The recruitment of new health workers has brought relief to communities long deprived of adequate care. His administration is also expanding access to health insurance so that medical bills no longer push families into poverty. In partnership with global agencies, maternal and child health programmes are reducing preventable deaths.

This is governance that values human lives above all. Prof. Soludo’s famous mantra: “Everything Technology, Everywhere Technology,” is no empty phrase. He has backed it up with action. Digital innovation hubs are emerging across Anambra, equipping youths with ICT skills, software development training, and entrepreneurial capacity. Start-ups are receiving state support, positioning Anambra as the Silicon Valley of the Southeast.

Beyond technology, he has provided grants, loans, and technical support for small businesses, while also boosting agriculture through mechanisation and fertilizer distribution. With Soludo, economic empowerment is not theory—it is practice. Anambra is plagued by gully erosion, a natural disaster threatening lives, farmlands, and infrastructure. Soludo has treated this challenge with urgency.

By partnering with federal agencies and international development partners, he has launched multi-million-dollar reclamation projects in erosion-prone communities. At the same time, his government has strengthened urban planning laws and educated citizens on responsible land use.

Unlike the lip service of the past, this administration is fighting erosion with science, law, and engineering. A society that neglects its youths and women sabotages its own future. Soludo understands this truth. His empowerment programmes go beyond token gifts; they equip people with the means to become financially independent.

Women’s cooperatives have received grants, youths have been trained in ICT, agriculture, and trades, and startup kits have been distributed across local governments. These initiatives are building dignity, not dependency. Zoning in Anambra is a chain that must not be broken. Some may ask: why not try a new leader?

The answer is straightforward. Governance is not trial-and-error. The first term is for laying foundations; the second term is for reaping the harvest. Soludo has already paid the price of groundwork— studying files, building teams, securing partnerships, and initiating projects. A new administration would waste years repeating the same learning curve, while ongoing projects risk abandonment.