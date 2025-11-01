A Brave New World: Rousing Reception For Quramo Festival Of Words 2025

For four days last month, the prestigious Eko Hotels and Suites in Victoria Island, Lagos, was agog with literary and theatrical activities as it played host to this year’s edition of Quramo Festival of Words (QFest), an annual non-profit multi-day literary, arts, and culture festival organised by Quramo Publishing. QFest celebrates creativity and fosters cultural exchange, bringing together over 1,000 attendees every year.

The festival’s programming features themes that encourage bold new ideas and explore societal shifts. The 2025 edition of QFest, held from October 2–5, 2025, at Eko Hotels and Suites in Victoria Island, Lagos, under the theme “A Brave New World,” reflects the festival’s commitment to showcasing Africa’s evolving cultural and creative landscape.

Festival Highlights include: Masterclasses by industry experts: Dele Sikuade, Oriyomi Adebare, Fidelis Duker (renowned filmmaker), Mukoma Wa Ngugi, Stephen James Smith, and James Murua (Kenyan writer), covering topics on writing, film-making, and creative entrepreneurship.

The list also includes Panel Discussions: Thought provoking conversations like “Leaving a legacy; Raising a generation of readers / Seeds of Stories: Cultivating Tomorrow’s Readers and Leaving Legacies That Last”; “AI Awakening: Weaving African Narratives in the Web of Creativity, Truth, and Tomorrow”; “From Climate Crisis to Creativity: Building Resilient Communities through Storytelling”; “961 Days, Brothers At War. Never Again: The Nigerian civil war”; “Reel Journeys Uncharted: Crossing Borders and Closing Gaps in African Film Distribution”; and “Wanderlust and Wounds: Crafting Identities from the Currents of Migration and Memory”.

There was also “Siamsa”, an Irish storytelling evening hosted by Ambassador Peter Ryan and Aduke Gomez, celebrating cross-cultural narratives.

It was a gathering of established and emerging writers, filmmakers, poets, and other creatives, along with high-profile guests.

A major feature of the festival was held Friday, October 3, when Quramo Festival of Words 2025 kicked off proper, celebrating the five writers was the first major item.

The writers were introduced with a panel session moderated by culture manager, Mr. Segun Aribisala, where they spoke engagingly on their writing, manuscript entries and expectations about Quramo Writers Prize (QWP).

The longlisted five man- uscripts and their writers included ‘Black Bird’ by Chioma Jane Okeagu, ‘Kaku’ by Esther Eniola Oyeleye, ‘Moon Child’ by Abisola Junaid, ‘Son of the Harem’ by Harry Onyeogo and ‘What Binds, What Breaks’ by Hubaidat Oyinkansola Ishola.

Thereafter, QFest Convener, Mrs. Gbemi Shas ore, alongside her team, announced the third and second positions and the best submitted manuscripts for 2025.

Eventually, it was Ishola’s ‘What Binds, What Breaks’ that clinched the Quramo Writers Prize worth N1 million plus a publishing deal. Junaid’s ‘Moon Child’ and Okeagu’s ‘Black Bird’ took second and third consolatory positions respectively.

On hand at the announcement and award of prize to Ishola were two of the judges – writer, culture promoter and head of jury, Mrs. Aduke Gomez and member, journalist and writer, Mr. Anote Ajeluo- rou, while Wase AgueleKonu was absent.

Ishola’s parents were on hand to share in their daughter’s joyous moment of winning Quramo Writers coveted prize that comes with a publishing deal.

Earlier, in her welcome address, the convener of the festival and the Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Quramo Publishing & Productions, Gbemi Shasore, noted that the gathering was not just a celebration of words, but also “a recognition of the bravery, imagination and persistence it requires to share our stories: to write the past, address the present and envision the future.

“Our theme for this year, “A Brave New World”, invites us to reflect deeply on the unprecedented changes that are occurring around us.” According to her, old forms in technology, culture, art, and in all aspects of life are dissolving, and new ways of living, working, and creating are emerging.

“It require courage to step into this space: to question prevailing narratives, to imaging beyond boundary constraints, and to forge new ways that others can follow.”

Shasore also noted that QFest in its ninth year, continues to be an exciting platform where writers, readers, publishers, artists and intellectuals converge to exchange ideas, challenge assumptions and reimagine what is possible.

We are honoured to bring together distinguished voices such as Professor Mukoma wa Ngugi, Joke Silva, Tade Ipadeola, James Murua, Stephen James Smith, Dele Sikuade, to name but a few every one of them with their own vision and imagination to offer to our collective conversation.

“As you embark on this festival journey with us, I encourage you to engage fully: listen deeply, question courageously, imagine generously. Let us never forget that words are not merely creative, but also transformative they enrich the intellectual and cultural fabric of our society, and bring us together across borders and generations,” she said.