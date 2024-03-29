Cross River State Governor, Bassey Otu, has described President Bola Ahmed Tinubu as a brave, fearless leader on a mission to change the socio-economic landscape of Nigeria. Otu, in his goodwill message released by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Linus Obogo, to felicitate Tinubu on his 72nd birthday anniversary, said the President is a rare gift, whom God has brought at such a critical time as now to get the country out of the labyrinth. Wishing the President God’s protection, good health and long life, Governor Otu said: “I want to wish you, Mr President, a special birthday as you clock 72 years today.

You’re one of the most extraordinary and inspirational leaders of our time. Indeed, you are a rare gift to our country, Nigeria.” While lauding the courage and tenacity of President Tinubu, the governor further said: “In less than a month as President, you demonstrated uncommon bravery, exemplary and fearless leadership, remarkable vision and Solomonic wisdom, even as you continue to lead with elegance and grace.”