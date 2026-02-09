A Blueprint For Change: Katsina’s Women Enterprise Hub

Some empowerment programmes appear political. Others reflect a vision for societal development. Katsina’s decision to support 14,450 women across all 34 local government areas is the latter. This initiative is not just about tools and cash; it aims to place women’s work at the core of the state’s development strategy, moving it beyond informal survival.

The details matter because they reveal intent. This was not an abstract promise delivered in generalities. It was a map of the living economy. Fura da Nono producers. Awara vendors.

Kuli-kuli makers. Roadside food sellers. Grinding machine operators. Poultry keepers. Cap makers. Traditional-wear designers. Henna artists. Hairdressers. Make-up artists. Jewellery makers. Perfume sellers. Tailors. Used-clothes traders. Widows. Persons living with disabilities.

Every category is a sentence in a larger story. Women are sustaining households, feeding markets, preserving craft and culture, and carrying commerce on their backs. They often do this without recognition, systems, or the protection that a formal enterprise enjoys. Governor Dikko Umaru Radda positions this initiative as seed capital for verified livelihoods, not charity.

This approach addresses a common misconception. Microenterprises, such as roadside food sales or home-based poultry production, are often the most stable source of economic support for families. They provide cash flow, nutrition, school fees, rent, and resilience. Referring to these women as the backbone of the local economy is an accurate assessment of policy. But distribution is merely the first, and arguably the easiest, chapter in any empowerment story.

The hard chapters begin later: when the deep freezer meets erratic power; when poultry birds need feed and veterinary care; when consumables run out; when cash intended for capital is swallowed by emergency medical bills; when equipment breaks; when a promising trader is forced back into subsistence by a single bad week.

Recognising this reality, the programme’s most consequential line is not about what was given, but what is planned: the establishment of Women Enterprise Hubs in every local government area—centres designed for skills, mentorship, record-keeping, product quality, digital capacity, cooperative development, and market access.

The commitment to building these hubs will determine whether this intervention becomes a lasting model or just another well-intentioned effort. A well-designed Women’s Enterprise Hub is more than a training venue.

It bridges the gap between effort and opportunity. It treats women’s livelihoods as structured enterprises rather than informal activities. The hub addresses the main reason microbusinesses stall: lack of structure, not lack of effort. Start with record-keeping, the quiet discipline that separates motion from progress. Many women work relentlessly yet remain trapped in a cycle. Money comes in and out like water through a sieve.

Without simple bookkeeping—pricing, input tracking, profit estimation, separating business from household spending— “income” becomes a feeling instead of a fact. A hub that teaches record-keeping is not teaching paperwork. It is teaching clarity. Clarity changes decisions. Decisions change outcomes. Product quality is often the main barrier to business growth.

For example, Fura da Nono producers need consistency, hygiene, packaging, and trust to scale. Snack sellers improve margins by standardising portions and presentation. Tailors grow faster with reliable finishing, measurement, and delivery. Poultry keepers achieve a stable income through biosecurity, feeding schedules, and veterinary knowledge. When the government focuses on product quality, it is promoting competitiveness.

This is essential for lasting prosperity. Digital skills are now essential. Digital literacy expands market reach. A woman who can photograph products, use WhatsApp Business, keep records, get payments, and talk to customers is no longer limited by location. If each hub offers practical digital training, empowerment leads to opportunity.

Mentorship is a key component of the hub model. Training provides knowledge, but mentorship builds confidence. Many women know how to produce, but often lack access to networks, guidance, and examples of growth.

Mentorship shortens the learning curve, helps entrepreneurs manage setbacks, and reduces the risk of discouragement after initial support. During challenges, mentorship helps women adapt and persist. Still, the crown jewel is market access. Many empowerment programmes increase production but neglect distribution.