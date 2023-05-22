New Telegraph

May 24, 2023
More Sanctions Will Fall On Juventus – Evelina Christillin

A FIFA Council member has said that the ban from European competitions is on the horizon for Juventus as the domestic punishments are just the start of things.

According to multiple sources, a new request from the Federal Prosecutor Giuseppe Chiné in the context of the capital gains trial against Juventus  which is being staged today in the Federal Court of Appeal in an 11 point penalty.

Should this be put into place, which at this point seems likely after the initial 15-point penalty which was overturned, then it would move the Oldlady outside of the top four with Milan moving into the champions league sport. However, it might not be the only sanction.

Evelina Christillin  an additional member of UEFA on the FIFA Council spoke on Radio Anch’io Sport on Rai Radio 1, taking stock of the situation.

“There is this concept of affliction that only concerns sporting justice and not ordinary justice.

It will probably be a penalty that should block the way to the Champions League. We’ll see if it will be 10, 11 or 13 points , for us Juventus fans it’s a big blow,” she said (via MilanLive)

“The moment the Italian sentences become definitive, then decisions will also be made in UEFA headquarters. And then there is the second strand of the wage bill.

Juve excluded from the European competitions by UEFA is a possible scenario.”

