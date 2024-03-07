Reactions As BNXN Throws Shade At Davido

Nigerian singer, Daniel Benson, popularly known as BNXN, has thrown a subtle shade at his colleague David Adeleke, also known as Davido.

New Telegraph reports that this followed a question asked by a fan of Davido on X on Thursday.

It all started when an X user identified as @lifeofolaa, who’s a fan of Davido, declared BNXN as “mid” while reacting to a post about the singer on X.

In response to the X user, BNXN asked who said he was “mid,”?

The music star went further to note that the fan has no right speaking on anything music-related being a fan of Davido.

The netizen with the X handle @lifeofolaa while reacting to a post about BNXN wrote, “He’s mid abeg.’ Fictitious

BNXN who was angered by fans’ remark about him said, “You be retard. Knowing your fave you no suppose dey speak on anything regarding music. Fem!”.

The X user is a known Davido fan on X and has the singer’s ‘Timeless’ album art as his cover photo.

This has however stirred reaction online, from netizens as well as fans of Davido, resulting in heavy backlash on BNXN, as they throw shades at him.

However, due to the backlash, BNXN deleted his post, despite deleting the tweet, netizens continued to condemn BNXN for throwing shade at Davido while bantering with his fans.

@heiskaptain said, “This Davido disrespect is crazy sha, imagine Buju throwing subs at a whole Davido.”

Big Ayo opined, “Nah Buju is wrong for that tweet!!! Deleting doesn’t make it better either.

“Openly disrespecting Davido is rubbish & makes no sense whatsoever.. from where to where???? He thinks Davido is Ruger??”

@thatdammygirlie added, “Buju needs to publicly apologize to Davido and 30BG or else we will cancel him.”