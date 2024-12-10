Award-winning Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele’s latest movie release, “Everybody Loves Jenifa”, is set to achieve a groundbreaking milestone as it sells out at the United Kingdom (UK) premiere.
New Telegraph had earlier reported that Funke Akindele on Sunday, December 8th premiered her highly anticipated movie to a star-studded audience, with notable figures and prominent dignitaries in attendance.
Reacting to her latest feat, Funke Akindele took to her official Instagram page to express her heartfelt gratitude.
READ ALSO:
- Funke Akindele Premieres ‘Everybody Loves Jenifa’ Sunday.
- Funke Akindele Hosts Private Dinner For ‘Everybody Loves Jennifer’ Cast
- Funke Akindele Becomes UNAIDS Nigeria Ambassador.
Funke expressed gratitude to her fans for their unwavering support revealing that the UK premiere of her movie is slated for December 20, 2024.
The post reads: ”JENIFANS WORLDWIDE. Our Dec 20 UK premiere is SOLD OUT.I can’t contain my excitement and I LOVE YOU ALL”.
“We have now secured more screens to accommodate our numerous requests”.
See the post below: