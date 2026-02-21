FCT Poll: Voters Decry Missing Names, Poor Coordination

Several voters at the Durumi II Polling Unit in the Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC) have expressed frustration over missing names on the voter register in the ongoing Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Area Council election.

Although there was a significant turnout at the polling unit, a good number of the voters said they were unable to find their names on the voter list displayed for verification.

Checks at the unit revealed that names starting with the letters C, E, H, and I were absent from the pasted register.

Further verification confirmed that entries under those alphabetical categories were not included on the list available at the polling unit.

One affected voter, Chidi Uchechi, said, “I didn’t see my name there. Names beginning with C aren’t on the register pasted here.”

Another voter who could not locate their name voiced suspicion over the situation, suggesting deliberate interference.

“These INEC officials know what they are doing. Why will some names be omitted? Maybe they want the election to be rigged,” the voter said.

Beyond the issue of missing names, some voters and party agents also criticised what they described as poor coordination of activities at the polling unit.

“Tensions reportedly rose as party representatives argued over how the process was being handled.