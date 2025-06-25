Share

The Kwara State Police Command has confirmed another two incidents of violent crime that occurred in the early hours of Wednesday, 25th June, 2025, in Patigi Local Government Area of the State.

A statement by the Command’s spokesperson, SP Adetoun Ejire-Adeyemi, said: “At about 0130hrs, unknown armed men stormed and attacked Mari and Lile villages via Lade, killing three persons: one Timothy Paul (male, 35 years) in Mari village, and Alhaji Abdullahi Shehu (male, 51 years) alongside his son, Abdullahi Muhammad (male, 22 years) in Lile village. The bodies were certified dead by a medical doctor at a hospital.

“Investigations have begun to apprehend the actors behind this dastardly act; prosecution follows afterwards.

“In a separate incident at about 0300hrs, four armed men invaded Aiyetoro Fulani Camp and abducted 12-year-old Hassana Abdullahi; daughter to Mr Abdullahi Jowuro. The scene of the crime was secured and documented.

In response, joint tactical teams comprising police operatives, vigilantes, and local hunters have been deployed to conduct bush combing and rescue operations.

“The Command remains committed to public safety and urges residents to remain alert and report suspicious activity promptly.”

