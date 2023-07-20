Cuppy Links Up With Swae Lee In Lagos Amid Breakup

Following her alleged breakup with British boxer, Ryan Taylor, Nigerian Disc Jockey, Florence Otedola, better known as Dj Cuppy is said to have moved on so fast as she links up with American rapper, Swae Lee on a boat ride in Lagos.

This is coming days after the rumours of her breakup with Ryan whom she had gotten engaged to a few months after their meeting broke the internet.

However, the billionaire daughter was recently spotted in new photos with American musician, Swae Lee.

Cuppy was seen having great fun with Swae Lee, while on a boat ride with their friends and colleagues.

Swae Lee, on the other hand, had claimed that he is partly a Nigerian, and was seen apparently enjoying his stay in the West African country.

Sharing the photos, Cuppy emphasized that she loves big boats, and it’s a fact she cannot lie about.

