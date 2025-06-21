This Generation Celebrates Mediocrity – Illbliss

Share

Nigerian rapper Tobechukwu Melvin Ejiofor, better known as Illbliss, has posited that the current Nigerian government has failed the young people.

The celebrated rapper who made this known in a recent episode of The Real Shareholders podcast said this generation of Nigerians now celebrates mediocrity.

Speaking on the programme, Illbliss emphasised the negative impacts of “Wokeness” on youths, noting that what used to be condemned in the past is now celebrated.

He said, “This generation celebrates not just mediocrity but also lack of decision. Everything is ‘cool.’

“So, under the cool theory, people are allowed to overdose on drugs; they are allowed to live their lives the way they want to.

“They are allowed to not work and be entitled. So, there are so many things that are going on with young people these days.

“Also, the government has woefully failed young people in this country in the last years. I know boys who are telling me, ‘Oga boss, we dey street, we dey press because government no send.’ That’s their reality.

“Someone was telling that he has to do fraud because the salary can’t buy his cancer patient mother’s drug. So, young people are mentally defeated. They are tired. They are just doing whatever they can to keep their lives going.

“It’s a tough time being a young person in Nigeria. It’s a tough time ageing in Nigeria. It’s a tough time being born in Nigeria.”

