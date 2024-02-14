PDP Mourns Ondo chairman, Fatai Adams

Following the sudden death of the Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Ondo State, Hon. Fatai Adams, the party has expressed shock, describing it as “shattering news.”

The National Publicity Secretary of the party, Debo Ologunagbain a statement issued on Wednesday said, “Indeed, our hearts bleed! Our Party, the nation and indeed humanity have lost one of our brightest and best in Nigeria’s contemporary political leadership.

“Hon. Adams was a humble, calm, insightful and sociable leader; a forthright democrat and charismatic mobilizer who stood for truth, justice, equity and fairness and played many pivotal roles towards the unity, stability, development and success of our great Party, the PDP at the State and National levels.

“He was an exceptionally dedicated, loyal and beloved Partyman; a seasoned Party administrator who deployed his intellect, competence, skills, energy and personal resources in galvanizing and repositioning our Party in Ondo State despite daunting challenges.

“Over the years, as a political mobilizer, a member of the Ondo State House of Assembly, Vice Chairman and later Chairman of our Party in Ondo State, Hon. Adams excelled in all the assignments given to him by the Party, distinguished himself as a patriot and a selfless leader whose only focus was the good of the people.

“Hon. Adam’s death is a huge blow not only to his family but also to the PDP in Ondo State and the National level.”

The PDP’s national leadership expressed its sympathies on “this irreparable loss” to the widow and children of Hon. Adams, the PDP family in Ondo State, and the whole Akoko community.

Almighty Allah was prayed to by the group for solace and for the soul of Firdaus to be granted Al Jannah.