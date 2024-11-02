I’m Not An Advocate Of Divorce, May Edochie Clears Air

Share

The estranged wife of Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie, May has reacted to the criticism from men following her divorce.

New Telegraph reports that May filed for divorce last year 2023, on the grounds of adultery after Yul’s marriage with his colleague, Judy Austin.

Following the development, May Edochie received backlash from several men who claimed she was advocating for divorce.

However, Speaking in a recent interview on the Glasshouse podcast with comedian AY Makun, May addressed the claims saying: “Some men see me as someone that is misleading their wives.

She said: “I love family and marriage, but there is a misconception about marriage that is totally different, but ideally marriage is the basis of family. Because there would be no you or me without family. That is how it used to be.

“I’m not in any way advocating separation or divorce in any way. Let me categorically state it now that I’m not an advocate for divorce.”

