Akpabio Speaks On Health Condition Of Collapsed Ministerial Nominee

Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, has given an update on the condition of Balarabe Abbas Lawal, the ministerial nominee, who collapsed during screening, on Wednesday.

New Telegraph has earlier reported that Abbas slumped during screening after he had read out his profile and was answering questions on why the lawmakers should confirm him.

The development forced the Senate into a closed session as medical personnel were brought into the chamber to revive the ministerial nominee.

After some minutes, Abbas was successfully resuscitated and taken out of the Senate Chamber by an ambulance.

While speaking on the development, Akpabio said Balarabe admitted that he was exhausted, having been overworked for some days before the screening.

READ ALSO:

The Senate President said the nominee insisted on proceeding with the screening, saying he was fine.

He said, “The nominee, Mr Balarabe Abbas Lawal, said he was quite exhausted, and that he rushed to Abuja for his ministerial screening”

Senate Confirms Nomination Of Three Ministers

Meanwhile, the Nigerian Senate has confirmed three additional ministerial nominees sent to the National Assembly by President Bola Tinubu.

The nominees who were screened and confirmed were Balarabe Abbas Lawal from Kaduna State, Dr Jamila Bio Ibrahim from Kwara State, and Ayodele Olawande from Ondo State.

The three nominees were confirmed after their screening which was presided over by the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio. Their confirmation comes a day after President Tinubu wrote to the Senate, seeking its confirmation of the nominees.