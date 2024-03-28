Why Mohbad’s Father Asks Primeboy To Run Away – Mother

The mother of the late Nigerian singer, Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad, Abosede, has alleged that her estranged husband, Joseph Aloba, played a role in protecting Primeboy, the prime suspect in the death of her son.

New Telegraph recalls that Mohbad died on Tuesday, September 12, 2023, at the age of 26 under controversial circumstances that have remained a controversy to date.

Speaking in a recent interview with Punch, Abosde claimed that Mohbad’s father advised Primeboy to run away because he was a suspect in the death case.

She said, “After Mohbad’s burial, when his father came back home, I asked him where Primeboy was since it was claimed that he’s the one who fought my son.

“Mohbad’s father said he told Primeboy to run away so that he wouldn’t get arrested because he’s a suspect. I asked him how he could say such a thing.”

Speaking further, the bereaved mother rained curses on those responsible for her child’s death. According to her, Mohbad’s killers will commit suicide just like Judas did in the bible. She also recalled how Mohbad defended her when his father, Joseph, was threatening her life in 2021. She said: “It was God’s will for Judas to betray Jesus. Judas killed himself, that is the same way my child’s murderers will kill themselves. “Mohbad was the one who stood by me when his father threatened my life. He would always caution his father, that was in 2021.”