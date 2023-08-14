Neymar Accepts Transfer To Al Hilal In Saudi Arabia

Brazilian and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) forwarder Neymar Jr., has agreed to a two-year contract with Al Hilal and is expected to become the newest high-profile player to play in the Saudi league.

After agreeing to a lucrative contract to join Al Hilal, the former Barcelona striker will have his medicals this Monday. He is anticipated to complete the transfer within the next 48 hours.

According to Sky Sports, PSG might collect up to £86.3 million for the Brazilian midfielder.

Neymar’s signing from Barcelona cost the team a record-breaking £200 million in 2017.

The salaries paid by Saudi Arabian clubs are frequently substantially more than those that athletes may make in European leagues.