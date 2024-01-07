Man United Weighing Up Malen Move

Borussia Dortmund are willing to let Donyell Malen leave the club and Manchester United are hot favourites to pick up the forward.

According to the report United and Tottenham are interested, but with the latter closing in on a deal for Timo Werner, the Red Devils could have a clear run.

Malen, 24, has scored six goals in 23 appearances across all competitions in Germany this season, taking his tally to 25 in 96 games for BVB.

The ex-Arsenal finisher arrived in the Bundesliga three years ago and could cut his stay short despite having a contract until 2026.

Jadon Sancho’s pending arrival at Signal Iduna Park will see Malen’s minutes on the pitch limited and he may need a fresh start to recapture his best form.

The Dutch international has not been at his prolific best in front of goal and is yet to match his best return of 19 goals in the Eredivisie since moving to Dortmund.

At his previous club PSV Eindhoven, the speedy forward netted 55 goals in 116 games and impressed in Arsenal’s youth teams before that.

Reports claim Liverpool also have an interest in the 28-cap international but are behind rivals United in the race for a new goalscorer.