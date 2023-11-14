TCN Debunks National Blackout Amid Nationwide Strike

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) on Tuesday distanced itself from the news reports making rounds that a nationwide electricity blackout was imminent following the nationwide strike embarked upon by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC).

New Telegraph earlier reported that many affiliate members of organized labour across the country complied with the strike directive issued by the union and suspended their services.

Debunking the claims that the company has joined the ongoing industrial action in a statement issued by TCN management on its X account on Tuesday said the rumours alleging that the Head of Public Affairs of TCN predicted a national blackout were inaccurate and misleading.

The statement further revealed that the country’s power grid is fully functional and continues to consistently supply significant electricity to distribution load centres throughout the nation.

“The Transmission Company of Nigeria hereby states that the publication by Daily Post alleging that the Head of Public Affairs of TCN said that there will be a national blackout is false and totally misleading.

“The statement is mischievous and baseless as TCN, through the Public Affairs Head, did not make such a statement.

We hereby note that the nation’s grid is intact and supplying bulk electricity to distribution load centres nationwide.

As of when issuing this statement, the TCN National Control Centre Osogbo, which controls bulk power transmission nationwide, is actively operational,” the electricity transmission company stated.