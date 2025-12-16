The national leadership of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) has said it has no plan to hold any State or Local Government Congresses at the moment.

The coalition party made this clarification in a statement issued on Tuesday in reaction to a publication in which the National Chairman of the party, Senator David Mark was quoted as directing the party members to hold their State and Local Government Congresses to elect new members.

Debunking the purported report in a press statement jointly signed by Hon. Kingsley Temitope Ogga Kogi State Chairman of the party and Chairman, ADC Chairmen’s Forum and Hon. Kennedy Odion State Chairman, ADC Edo State and Secretary, ADC Chairmen’s Forum, the party described the publication as merely the imagination of the writer.

According to ADC, the forum met with the National Chairman of the party on Monday over the issue but was surprised to learn that the National Chairman of the party said the statement did not emanate from him nor any other NWC members of the party.

The statement reads: “The leadership of the Chairmen’s Forum of the African DemocraƟc Congress (ADC), led by Hon. Kingsley Temitope Ogga, met with the National Chairman of the party, His Excellency, Senator David Mank.

“During the meeting, the National Chairman stated categorically that the publication calling for state/ local government Congresses of the party published in one newspaper did not originate from his office.

He further confirmed that he neither authorized nor had prior knowledge of the document, and that it was unknown to the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party.

“Therefore, the said publication is illegal, invalid, and of no effect whatsoever, and should be completely disregarded. All party members, stakeholders, and the general public are hereby advised to disregard the publication

“Accordingly, any claims, notices, or insinuations contained therein suggesting that congresses will be held across the states of the Federation for the ADC at the local government and state levels are false and should be disregarded in their entirety.

“We, however, wish to use this medium to reiterate our unalloyed loyalty to the Senator David Mark-led National Working Committee and our commitment to the party’s success in all the upcoming elections including the 2027 general elections,” the statement added.