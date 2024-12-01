Regina Daniels Allegedly Ends Beef With Angela Okorie

Share

Nollywood actresses, Regina Daniels and Angela Okorie has finally ended their high-profile beef, citing reconciliation and a new start.

Sunday Telegraph recalls that Angela Okorie had publicly slammed and unfollowed Regina Daniels after she celebrated Mercy Johnson’s 40th birthday.

Angela Okorie also criticized Regina over her marriage to Ned Nwoko, fuelling the intense social media brawl.

However, in a new development, it may appear as though that the actresses have reconciled, following Regina Daniel’s recent post on Instagram.

In a post via her Instagram page, Regina Daniels shared a video of herself vibing with Angela Okorie’s hit song “Legit” playing in the background.

Sharing post, she captioned it with: “I just wanna excel, look beautiful and create lovely memories.So help me God”.

Also, Angela Okorie had reconciled with Zubby Michael, crediting veteran actor Pete Edochie for his instrumental role in brokering the reconcilation.

