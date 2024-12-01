New Telegraph

December 1, 2024
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
December 1, 2024
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Regina Daniels Allegedly…

Regina Daniels Allegedly Ends Beef With Angela Okorie

Nollywood actresses, Regina Daniels and Angela Okorie has finally ended their high-profile beef, citing reconciliation and a new start.

Sunday Telegraph recalls that Angela Okorie had publicly slammed and unfollowed Regina Daniels after she celebrated Mercy Johnson’s 40th birthday.

Angela Okorie also criticized Regina over her marriage to Ned Nwoko, fuelling the intense social media brawl.

READ ALSO:

However, in a new development, it may appear as though that the actresses have reconciled, following Regina Daniel’s recent post on Instagram.

In a post via her Instagram page, Regina Daniels shared a video of herself vibing with Angela Okorie’s hit song “Legit” playing  in the background.

Sharing post, she captioned it with: “I just wanna excel, look beautiful and create lovely memories.So help me God”.

Also, Angela Okorie had reconciled with Zubby Michael, crediting veteran actor Pete Edochie for his instrumental role in brokering the reconcilation.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon
Tags:

Read Previous

Obasanjo Lauds Gowon’s Secret Plea To Abacha For Clemency
Read Next

Patience Ozokwo Bags Honourary Doctorate Degree From UK Varsity
Share
Copy Link
×