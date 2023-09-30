New Telegraph

September 30, 2023
Barcelona Winger, Raphinha To Miss One Month Of Action

Spanish reports on Saturday indicate that Barcelona’s winger Raphael Dias Belloli, known as Raphinha will be out for about a month due to a hamstring injury.

The Catalan club confirmed in a statement that the Brazilian hurt his hamstring in the 1-0 win over Sevilla on Friday, which took Barca provisionally back top of La Liga.

Raphinha, playing in attacking midfield, was withdrawn for Fermin Lopez in the first half after pulling up injured.

The winger will be out for the Champions League visit to Porto on Wednesday night and the visit to Granada in La Liga on October 8, with the goal of returning ahead of the Clasico on October 28.

The 26-year-old was sent off in the opening game of the season against Getafe and had only just earned his place back after the rise of starlet Lamine Yamal and Ferran Torres’ improved form.

Barcelona currently have Pedri and Frenkie de Jong also out injured.

