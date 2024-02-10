Yul Edochie Declares Self ‘Most Handsome Pastor’ In Africa

Controversial Nollywood actor turned pastor, Yul Edochie has declared himself the most handsome pastor in the African continent.

New Telegraph recalls that Edochie launched his online Ministry, The Salvation Ministry, at the beginning of the year.

Taking to his Instagram page, the cleric who shared a photo of himself claimed that because of his handsomeness, many are predicting that his church will be dominated by female members.

Sharing the photo, he wrote, “Most handsome Pastor in Africa. Dem say na women go full my church.”

His post has garnered a reaction from internet users, as many expressed their doubts via the comment section while others commended his assertiveness.