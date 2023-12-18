Havertz Happy After Securing Crucial Win For Arsenal

Kai Havertz has bagged his fourth Premier League goal of the season to secure a 2-0 win for Arsenal over Brighton.

The Gunners dominated proceedings on home soil but only had a slender advantage going into the latter stages of the match, gifted to them by Gabriel Jesus’ 53rd-minute header.

But with stoppage time approaching, Havertz made sure Brighton would not catch his side with a late sucker punch.

The German midfielder, 24, finished coolly after being put through on goal by substitute Eddie Nketiah and he was clearly pleased with his key contribution after the game.

Havertz said: “I’m happy as an offensive player, it’s always nice to score or assist.

“The first one or two months were difficult but I tried to get the best out of myself every day.”

On the positive result, he added: “Very important. It’s a great team. They (Brighton) play very nice football.

“It’s tough to play against them. We knew we were strong at our house here. Today it went quite well.”

Goalscorer Jesus was full of praise for Arsenal’s performance, with Mikel Arteta’s men mustering nine shots on Bart Verbruggen’s goal and having 10 corners to Brighton’s one.

The Brazilian striker said: “It’s not only about the result, the way we played, the way we controlled them.

“They have a good team. It was amazing. Kai is an amazing player, so strong and tall, his quality, he helps us a lot. We’re very happy we have him.”

On the Premier League title race, Jesus added: “Everyone knows about [Manchester] City’s quality. We have to focus on our game.

“It’s not only City. Liverpool are playing so well and [Aston] Villa are playing amazingly. We have to focus on us.”