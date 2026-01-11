Rosenior Begins Reign With Victory As Chelsea Hit Five

Liam Rosenior made a winning start as Chelsea head coach, overseeing a commanding performance as the Blues swept past Championship side Charlton in the FA Cup third round.

Jorrel Hato and Tosin Adarabioyo put Chelsea in control before Miles Leaburn pulled one back during an entertaining second half at a sold-out Valley in south-east London.

Marc Guiu quickly restored the two-goal cushion, and late strikes from substitutes Pedro Neto and Enzo Fernandez added further gloss in stoppage time.

Charlton started brightly, with Lloyd Jones and Tyreece Campbell firing early efforts off target, but Chelsea soon asserted their dominance. Aside from a blocked Greg Docherty attempt, the visitors controlled possession, forced a series of saves, and eventually broke through just before the interval.

Hato, 19, opened the scoring in first-half stoppage time, smashing a half-volley into the top corner after Keenan Gough failed to clear. It was the teenager’s first goal for the club, having earlier headed wide from close range.

Five minutes after the restart, Adarabioyo doubled the lead by glancing Facundo Buonanotte’s deep free-kick into the net.

Charlton stayed competitive, with Jones heading wide and Charlie Kelman seeing a close-range effort blocked, before Leaburn scored from a corner after Filip Jorgensen produced a superb save from Jones.

The hosts’ momentum was short-lived as Guiu, also 19, finished from close range to re-establish Chelsea’s two-goal advantage.

Substitutes Fernandez, Estevao Willian and Liam Delap all went close before Neto struck in added time, with Fernandez converting a late penalty after Estevao was fouled to complete the scoring.

Cole Palmer was rested ahead of Wednesday’s Carabao Cup semi-final against Arsenal, while Liam Rosenior remained composed despite protests aimed at the club’s ownership as Chelsea progressed to the fourth round.

Cole Palmer was rested ahead of Wednesday's Carabao Cup semi-final against Arsenal, while Liam Rosenior remained composed despite protests aimed at the club's ownership as Chelsea progressed to the fourth round.

Analysis: Charlton Dream Of Cup Upset Amid Uneasy Chelsea Mood For Charlton, this was the glamour tie they had craved, with Liam Rosenior's first match as Chelsea head coach little more than a footnote in the build-up. Addicks manager Nathan Jones, who coached Rosenior during his time at Brighton, had hoped for an occasion of this magnitude, and it delivered — complete with a pre-match firework display to underline that this was no ordinary FA Cup night. The sense of occasion was heightened by the fact Charlton had not hosted "big six" opposition since their Premier League days in 2007. Their players matched the moment with energy and commitment, but the gulf in quality eventually proved decisive. That disparity is clearest off the pitch. Charlton's record signing remains Jason Euell for a reported £4.75m in 2001, while Chelsea's squad is valued at over £1bn and features Moises Caicedo, the former British transfer-record signing at £115m.

