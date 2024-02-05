Two Die In Delta Auto Crash

A collision that occurred in Ughelli Local Government Area of Delta State has reportedly claimed the lives of the motorcyclist and his passenger.

The tragic incident which involved a commercial motorcycle and a bus belonging to a transport company happened along the Ughelli/Warri expressway, Ughelli North LGA of the state.

The driver of the bus was said to have escaped from the scene after discovering that the victims had already given up the ghost.

Some commercial motorcycle operators who spoke about the incident said the driver of the bus, who was overspeeding, lost control of his vehicle and collided with the motorcycle, killing the rider with his passenger.

They advised motorcycle operators to always maintain caution.

However, at the time of filing this report, the lifeless bodies of the victims were still on the highway.