House Of Representatives To Resume Plenary Tuesday

The House of Representatives has fixed Tuesday next week to resume its annual recess to continue the first legislative year of the 10th National Assembly.

New Telegraph recalls that the House had, on Thursday, July 27, 2023, proceeded on its annual recess during a plenary session in which the Speaker, Hon. Tajudeen Abbas, announced the leadership of the standing committees of the House.

Next Tuesday’s resumption was confirmed in a statement issued on Friday by the spokesperson of the House, Akin Rotimi.

He noted that despite the recess, the Green Chamber continued to function, as various ad hoc committees continued to carry out their crucial mandates, which has generated significant positive public interest.

READ ALSO:

According to the House spokesperson, lawmakers also continued to carry out various constituency outreaches across the country.

He added that before the 10th House went into recess, about 100 days since the inauguration, it recorded 470 bills that passed the first reading, while four passed the second reading.

Rotimi said, “Some of the key early developments expected on resumption is the conclusion of the work of all ad hoc committees and the submission of their reports for the consideration of the House, in line with the directive of the Speaker.

“It is also expected that the final draft of the Legislative Agenda developed by the ad hoc committee led by House Leader, Hon. Julius Inhonvbere, will be considered and adopted by the House. The draft agenda was developed following extensive consultations with critical stakeholders.

“In the same vein, soon after the resumption, it is anticipated that the membership of the standing committees would be announced and fully constituted.”