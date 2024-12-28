Share

Controversial Nigerian singer, Habeeb Okikiola, better known as Portable has challenged social media critic, VeryDarkMan to a fight, vowing to wrestle him in the ring over allegations surrounding his alleged NGO stolen funds.

This comes after VeryDarkMan claimed hackers stole ₦180 million from his NGO’s website, leaving only ₦20 million intact.

Reacting in a shared video on his X handle, Portable who showcased a wrestling belt called out VeryDarkMan as he labelled him a thief.

He urged the public to set up a fight between them and didn’t hold back in expressing his disdain.

Portable said: “If you don’t return the stolen NGO money, don’t step foot in Lagos or Abuja. We’ll fight you. A thief is a thief, and a friend of a thief is also a thief. Rich men contributed about ₦180 million for orphans, and you spent it!”

He further accused VeryDarkMan of misusing the funds.

“You claim to be seeking justice for Nigerians, but it’s for your personal gain. I’ve never received ₦100 million to keep, yet I still distribute rice, and noodles, and fix roads and streetlights in my area. But you, you spent the NGO money on clubs. Bad person!”

Portable’s comments have sparked widespread reactions online, with many storming the post’s comment section to share their thoughts on the situation.

See some reactions below:

@Tamara_OTF: “Verydarkman is innocent and instead of the youth to hold politicians accountable it’s ordinary 180M in Naira they are all happy to put Verydarkman in trouble for.”

@ohriyourmhi001: “lol vdm no be kizz Daniel bouncer ooo u fit pay him make he no beat you make he later change mind oooo.”

@AdabraOluw72021: “Make we know lie .. vdm spend the money ni ooo.”

@tahyvr: “where this guy dey always find him quotes

@godson2710: “Portable ati iwa werey na 5 & 6.”

