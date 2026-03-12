The National leadership of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), on Thursday, backed the indefinite suspension of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Senator, Ireti Kingibe by her ward in Wuse.

New Telegraph reports that the development came barely 24 hours after the disciplinary action was announced.

Party officials in the FCT said the decision was justified, accusing the senator of withholding funds meant to support campaign activities during the recent Area Council elections.

According to the party, Kingibe allegedly failed to release financial support expected for the party’s campaign efforts in the local polls, a move leaders said weakened the party’s performance during the elections.

Speaking on the recent FCT Area Council election, officials also accused the senator of withdrawing support previously given to the party’s operations in the territory.

READ ALSO:

They claimed she had initially provided an office for party activities but later reclaimed the facility under circumstances the party described as unusual and unjustified.

Party representatives expressed frustration over the situation, stating that the FCT chapter continues to struggle with basic operational challenges despite having a sitting senator representing the territory.

“Till date, the ADC FCT is still holding important strategic meetings under trees even when we have a sitting Senator,” the party said.

Efforts to obtain a response from the senator were unsuccessful as of the time of filing this report. Several phone calls, text messages and WhatsApp messages sent to Kingibe seeking her reaction were not answered.

Meanwhile, the Publicity Secretary of the ADC FCT chapter, Samuel Chukwudi Nwigbo, addressed the issue in an open letter to members of the party’s National Working Committee.

In the letter, he questioned the party’s readiness for future elections if it continued to rely on candidates who, according to him, failed to openly campaign for the party during important political contests within their own constituencies.

The letter, titled “The Many Sins of Distinguished Senator Ireti and Why her Suspension is Justifiable,” was obtained in Abuja and circulated among party officials as part of the ongoing internal dispute.