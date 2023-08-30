New Telegraph

August 30, 2023
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
August 30, 2023
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
  1. Home
  2. Metro & Crime
  3. Video Of Policeman…

Video Of Policeman Weeping Profusely Over Dismissal Emerges

The video of a police officer sobbing vehemently after being fired for alleged misbehaviour surfaced on social media on Wednesday.

However, in a statement issued by CP Afolabi Babatola, the Commissioner of Police in Adamawa State, the policemen were fired as a result of, among other things, alleged misbehaviour and character assassination.

Babatola claims that two officers who were formerly employed by the Dumne Divisional Police Headquarters, Insp. Ahmed Suleiman and PC. Mahmood Muhammed, was tried in an Orderly chamber trial.

READ ALSO:

He added that the duo was tried on three Count Charges, Discreditable Conduct to the Defamation of Character, Culpable Homicide, and Unlawful exercise of Authority Contrary to paragraph ‘E’(I)(iii) and ‘Q’(I) (iii) of the First Schedule of Police Act and Regulations, Section 370, 2020 as Amended.

The Command found them Guilty as Charged and recommended the punishment of Dismissal for Both Defaulters, they are to be Charged to Court alongside other Co-Suspects.

The Inspector will be de-kitted after certain administrative requirements have been met, but the Constable was already de-kitted.

The CP Afolabi Babatola warned officers and Men of the Command to be punctual and shun all offences.

 

Tags:

Read Previous

BBNaija All-Stars: Mercy Eke Reacts To Cee-C’s Clash With Pere
Read Next

Lawyer Warns Immigration Against Intimidating C’River Community