How I Was Delayed On Arrival By UK Authorities – Korra Obidi

Nigerian dancer, Korra Obidi has revealed how she was delayed on arrival after someone anonymously called the United Kingdom (UK) authorities to detain her right after landing for a meet and greet.

In a recent video via her page, the mother of two lamented her situation right after landing in the UK to meet with her fans.

However, she disclosed that she was delayed by the border authorities who singled her out from the passengers who arrived on the same aircraft.

According to her, After over about 30-minute delay, a female officer got candida and informed her of how they had received an anonymous tip concerning her arrival.

The video has since generated a buzz on social media from her fans who lamented the hate trailing the singer.

Reactions as UK authorities delayed Korra Obidi following being anonymously reported;

iamchigozie_official said: “Some People just hate it when others are winning.”

creamy.dency penned: “A harmless babe just living her life. Making her music and mind her dance. Nawa oo bitter people everywhere.”

browpro.ng opined: “If you think her ex-husband is behind this, gather here .”

zainabgarba06 said: “Any bad thing dat happens to Korra u guys will keep mentioning Justin. U guys are so obsessed with him dat u can’t exist without mentioning the man’s name leave him alone his not ur problem, not Korra problem. mind u she’s not a saint either let him be olosho.”

