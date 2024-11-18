Actress Tope Osoba Undergoes Breast Cancer Surgery

Share

Nollywood actress, Tope Osoba, has undergone her breast cancer surgery.

In a post via Osoba’s senior colleague, Foluke Daramola’s Instagram page explained that the ailing actress has undergone one surgery but needs an additional procedure to remove the remaining particles from her breast.

Sharing a video of Osoba in the hospital, Daramola stated, “She needs about N12 million for the second surgery to be able to get back on her feet.”

READ ALSO:

In a new trending video, Osoba appreciated those who supported her for the first surgery and solicited for continued assistance to cover the costs of the second surgery.

Watch the video below:

Share

Please follow and like us: