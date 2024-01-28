Terry G Narrates How His Music Career Was Ruined

Nigerian singer, Gabriel Oche Amanyi, professionally known as Terry G has narrated how he ended up with dubious men who ruined his music career and destroyed everything he had worked tirelessly for.

The 37-year-old singer who spoke via his official Instagram page called out his former management for allegedly overbooking him, even when he wasn’t available.

Terry G also mentioned that they declined to refund show promoters for events he couldn’t attend, causing problems for his brand.

In another post, he tendered an unreserved apology to show promoters over his alleged management dubious act.

READ ALSO:

He said; “To all show promoters. I worked with a dubious team (managers) which created a false narrative about me. They accepted bookings without my knowledge.

“I am only but human and I use this platform to apologize for all, I’m happy to clear this out as it has been reasons why y’all haven’t been hearing or seeing Terry G. Thank you. Terry G.”

In another post, he stated he had cleared all issues with DJs across the country that caused his ban and prevented his music from being played.

He added, “To all deejays. I have been cleared from the ban I had years ago I have settled.

“I’m putting this out for the great ones who haven’t heard the information since 2020 to know that the DJ association no longer bans me. Terry G,”