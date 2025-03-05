Share

International Women’s Day (IWD) is a day when women are celebrated and recognized for their achievements without regard to ethnicity, culture or nationality.

Celebrated globally on March 8, International Women’s Day is a day designed to specifically advocate for gender equality and a reminder of the ongoing struggle for women’s rights, from fair wages and better working conditions to equal representation in society.

The growing international women’s movement, which has been strengthened by four global United Nations women’s conferences, has helped make the commemoration a rallying point to build support for women’s rights and participation in the political and economic areas.

The global event gives focus to issues such as gender equality, reproductive rights, and violence and abuse against women.

IWD has been around for over a hundred years, and it’s about all who care about women’s equality. Celebrate women’s achievements. Raise awareness about discrimination. Take action to forge gender parity.

Origin/History Of International Women’s Day

The rich origin and history of International Women’s Day date back to 1975 when the United Nations (UN) advocated for women’s inclusivity and gender equality in everyday life. The union picked March 8 as an annual event to celebrate women’s contribution to society and country.

IWD has its roots in the early 20th-century labour and socialist movements, driven by the struggle for women’s rights, better working conditions, and political participation.

The idea and purpose behind International Women’s Day (IWD) stems from the 1908 labour movement, during which numerous women garment workers marched in the streets of New York, demanding better pay, shorter working hours, and voting rights.

The movement began as a response to the widespread discrimination and oppression that women faced, particularly in industrialized societies where they worked long hours for low wages in harsh conditions, often without basic rights such as voting and education.

Around 15,000 women took to the streets, demanding better working conditions. Their demands reflected the broader struggle for women’s rights, which was gaining momentum globally.

How The Movement Gained Momentum

At the 1910 International Socialist Women’s Conference in Copenhagen, Denmark, Clara Zetkin, a German Marxist and women’s rights activist, proposed the idea of an International Women’s Day.

She suggested that women across the world should unite and dedicate a day to advocating for their rights.

The proposal was met with overwhelming approval, and in 1911, the first official International Women’s Day was celebrated in Austria, Denmark, Germany, and Switzerland on March 19.

More than a million women and men participated in rallies demanding the right to vote, hold public office, and work under fair labour laws. However, the date was later changed to March 8, following a significant event in Russian history.

Role Of Russian Revolution (1917)

During World War I, women continued to play crucial roles in various economies, yet they remained underpaid and undervalued.

On March 8, 1917, thousands of Russian women took to the streets of Petrograd (now Saint Petersburg), demanding “Bread and peace.”

These protests were triggered by the hardships of war, including food shortages, high inflation, and the loss of male workers who had gone to fight.

The protests escalated, leading to what became known as the February Revolution in Russia.

A few days later, Tsar Nicholas II was forced to abdicate the throne, and the Provisional Government granted women the right to vote, one of the first major victories for the IWD movement.

Following this event, March 8 was formally adopted as International Women’s Day in communist and socialist countries, particularly the Soviet Union.

Recognition By United Nations (UN)

While IWD had already been recognized in socialist and communist countries, it was not widely celebrated in Western nations until the rise of feminism in the 1960s and 1970s.

Women in the West had been fighting for equal pay, reproductive rights, and protection against workplace discrimination.

In 1975, the United Nations (UN) officially recognized International Women’s Day, aligning it with the global push for gender equality.

In 1977, the UN declared March 8 as a day of observance for women’s rights and world peace.

Since then, the UN has set annual themes for IWD, focusing on key issues such as violence against women, political empowerment, economic rights, and digital inclusion.

Emergence Of IWD In Africa

While IWD began as a Western movement, African women have a long history of resistance against oppression, colonialism, and gender inequality.

Despite the former celebrations of IWD in Africa being influenced by global socialist movements, African women had been at the forefront of struggles for equality long before the 20th century.

Women’s Resistance Movements In Africa

The growth of women’s movements in Africa over the past four decades led to significant changes as it successfully advocated for increased political representation for women, improved access to education, economic opportunities, and a reduction in violence against women.

Women’s resistance movements in Africa include protests, strikes, boycotts and armed combat against colonial rule in a fight for gender equality.

1. Aba Women’s War (Nigeria, 1929)

One of the most famous early feminist uprisings in Africa, the Aba Women’s War, was a protest against British colonial rule and unfair taxation. Thousands of Igbo women organized demonstrations, rejecting economic oppression and demanding representation in governance.

2. Abeokuta Women’s War (1946–1949), led by Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti



The Legacy of Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti and the Abeokuta Women’s War (1946–1949) reminds us of the power of collective action in the fight for women’s rights. Faced with oppressive colonial taxation.

Ransome-Kuti led thousands of market women in nonviolent protests, sit-ins, and negotiations, forcing the British-backed ruler to abolish the unfair tax and temporarily abdicate.

This historic movement is a testament to the resilience of women who refuse to be silenced. It echoes the ongoing global struggle for economic justice, political inclusion, and gender equality—values at the heart of IWD’s mission.

3. South African Women’s March (1956)

On August 9, 1956, over 20,000 South African women of different racial backgrounds marched to Pretoria to protest against apartheid-era pass laws, which restricted the movement of Black people. This date is now celebrated annually as South African Women’s Day.

4. Mau Mau Rebellion (Kenya, 1950s)

Women played key roles in the Mau Mau resistance against British colonialism, serving as spies, fighters, and mobilizers for the cause of Kenyan independence.

African women’s involvement in anti-colonial struggles naturally aligned with the broader global feminist movement, making IWD a relevant platform to discuss issues such as political participation, economic rights, and access to education. Their courage continues to inspire women worldwide to challenge injustice and demand their rights.

How International Women’s Day Gained Popularity In Nigeria

In Nigeria, the International Women’s Day celebration has grown into an important event championed by activists, Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs), and Government parastatals.

Also, Nigerian women have played vital roles in the fight for independence, democracy, and gender equality.

Key Nigerian Women In The Fight For Gender Equality



1. Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti (1900–1978)

One of Nigeria’s most influential feminists, Funmilayo Ransom Kuti, fought against colonial rule and led protests advocating for women’s rights, particularly in Abeokuta, where she opposed unfair taxation on market women.

2. Margaret Ekpo (1914–2006)

A prominent political leader, Margaret Ekpo, was among the first women to hold a political office in Nigeria and was instrumental in pushing for women’s representation in governance.

3. Hajia Gambo Sawaba (1933–2001)

A strong advocate for women’s education and political participation in Northern Nigeria, she was arrested multiple times for her activism.

4. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala

The first woman to become Director-General of the World Trade Organization (WTO), she has championed economic reforms and empowerment programs for women.

5. Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie

A globally recognized writer and feminist, she has used literature and public speaking to challenge gender norms and promote equality.

Modern-Day Tools In Celebrating IWD In Nigeria

Today, International Women’s Day in Nigeria is marked with:

• Rallies and conferences focusing on women’s empowerment.

• Media campaigns addressing gender-based violence and workplace discrimination.

• Government and private sector initiatives promoting women in leadership.

• Social media movements amplifying women’s voices, particularly through hashtags.

Future of International Women’s Day

From a small socialist movement in the early 1900s to a globally recognized day of advocacy, International Women’s Day has evolved into a platform for pushing gender equality worldwide.

While progress has been made, challenges remain, especially in areas like women’s political representation, equal pay, and protection against gender-based violence.

In Africa, most especially Nigeria, the movement has continued to grow, with women making strides in business, governance, and activism.

As we commemorate IWD, it serves as a reminder that the fight for gender equality is far from over—but with collective action, a more inclusive and equitable world is possible.

