Reactions Trail Transformation Video Of Ivy Ifeoma, Brother

Share

Netizens have reacted to a trending transformational video of the wife of Nigerian singer, Paul Okoye, Ivy Ifeoma, and her brother.

The viral video of Ivy Ifeoma and her brother on social media shows the before-and-after of the two siblings.

In the video, Ifeoma and her brother in the before video were seen wearing ladies’ outfits with a wig cap looking ‘unkempt’.

But in the latter part of the video, they were seen glowing up as they danced together.

However, some users questioned whether Paul Okoye’s financial success played a role in the siblings’ dramatic change or not.

READ ALSO:

Read some comments below;

Onyekachim_beulah said: “Y’all saying ground don soft/everywhere don stew. Don’t forget they’re not from a broken family.”

Vrederica Vriendrjik said: “Worwor people.”

Enujimma said; “Make dey find husband give the other one

Hope Bright50 said: “No worry everywhere don stew for us since:”

Amb_ebubedike said: “Tomorrow one gënder will say she made Paul

AmaxyNaturals said: “Them be dey cràze before?

Desm.ondilovely said: “God really showed himself in your life

Egodwin51 said: “I be still sey na boys o. The Lord is good”.

Share

Please follow and like us: