JUST-IN: Wike Assumes Office As FCT Minister

Following the inauguration of the 45 ministers-designate on Monday by President Bola Tinubu, the immediate past Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike has assumed office as the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

New Telegraph gathered that the Wike assumed office alongside the Minister For State, Mariya Mahmud have they both took over the formal responsibilities of the ministry.

After the swearing-in ceremony at the Presidential Villa, they arrived at FCTA at 1:20 pm to hold their first press conference.

Wike was accompanied by a mammoth crowd into the building of FCTA amid fanfare.

Details later…