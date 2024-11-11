Firm Appoints Chairman

Share

Eroton Exploration and Production Company Nigeria Limited has appointed Mr. Henry Imasekha as board chairman. Imasekha took over from Onajite Okoloko, who retired after his tenure as chairman.

Other retiring board members were Brume Okoloko, Charles Odita and Emeka Ene. The Managing Director/ CEO of the company, Dr Emeka Onyeka said in a statement that Imasekha’s expertise would be invaluable in guiding the company’s strategic growth and development.

He has over four decades of industry experience, having held senior leadership and board positions in various companies. Also, he had a distinguished career in the banking sector before venturing into private business.

