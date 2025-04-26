New Telegraph

April 26, 2025
Steve Crown, Fiancee Tie Knot In Abuja

Nigerian Gospel singer, Steve Crown and his fiancée, Ruth Thomas has officially tie the knot in a glamorous white wedding.

New Telegraph recalls that Steve Crown and Ruth Thomas announced their engagement, with clips which surfacing on social media.

However, Steve Crown and Ruth Thomas’s wedding, scheduled for April 26, 2025, is currently ongoing.

The duo are spotted exchanging vows in a church breathtaking matching outfits

As Steve Crown lifts Ruth Thomas after the vow cheers erupt from the audience with  congratulatory wishes from fans and industry colleagues celebrating their new union.

