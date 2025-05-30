Reps Vow To Probe Midnight WASSCE Exams

Share

The House of Representatives has pledged to investigate the disturbing reports of the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) being conducted at midnight in parts of Nigeria.

Chairman of the House Committee on Basic Examination Bodies, Oboku Oforji, made the commitment on Friday during an interactive session with officials of the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) at the National Assembly.

Oforji expressed deep concern over the situation and extended an apology to Nigerian parents and the general public for the emotional and psychological trauma inflicted on affected students.

“In Jalingo, for instance, it was reported that exams began at around 12:00 a.m. This is unacceptable. The emotional trauma inflicted on these students is unimaginable. As stakeholders, we have a duty of care to the public and must ensure such occurrences are never repeated,” he said.

Representing WAEC at the session, Senior Assistant Registrar and Zonal Coordinator, Ambrose Okelezo, informed the committee that the Head of WAEC Nigeria could not attend due to an emergency meeting with the Registrar and heads of other national offices.

He appealed for the hearing to be rescheduled to Monday to enable the WAEC leadership to appear in person and address the issues raised.

However, this request was firmly rejected by members of the committee. Awaji-Inombek Abiante (PDP, Rivers) criticised WAEC’s failure to prioritise the hearing and expressed outrage over the reported lapses.

“He just admitted he’s not competent to address us. Then why is he still here?” Abiante queried. “In my village, where there is no electricity, students were forced to write exams at 12 a.m. and 1 a.m., calling me in distress. Exam papers were reportedly left in a keke [tricycle] used to carry passengers. This is disgraceful.”

Also speaking, Billy Osawaru (PDP, Edo) echoed the concerns and moved a motion, seconded by Abiante, to adjourn the session until the WAEC Head could appear personally before the committee.

The motion was unanimously adopted. The committee resolved to reconvene on Monday, June 2, 2025, at 2:00 p.m., to continue the investigation.

