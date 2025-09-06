9th NYG: Lagos, Edo, Delta In Supremacy Battle On Medals Table

Teams Lagos, Edo and Delta have intensified efforts to retain their title as perennial winners of the yearly National Youth Games in Asaba, Delta State.

Team Delta, which currently occupies the third position on the medals table, is in a hot chase to displace the neighbouring Edo, that is leading by four gold medals.

The defending champion and host Delta, still stands the chance to finish strong the closing ceremony beckons.

The Media and Publicity Sub-Committee for the event revealed that contingents from Lagos are on top with 38 gold,19 silver and 16 bronze medals.

They are followed by Team Edo with 29 gold, 11 silver and 19 bronze medals while their Delta counterparts have 25 gold, 31 silver and 28 bronze medals to occupy the third position.

Six sports events, including badminton, athletics, wrestling, ayo, kickboxing and abula, are remaining for grab to determine the overall winner.