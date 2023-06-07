9th N’Assembly Instrumental To Buhari’s Success In Governance – Lawan

The President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, on Wednesday, declared that the 9th National Assembly was instrumental to the successes recorded in governance by former President Muhammdu Buhari.

Lawan, who made the declaration in Abuja, while addressing journalists covering the Senate, said that it was the harmonious relationship between the Executive arm of Government and the apex legislative body, that paved the way for Buhari’s successes.

He, however, noted that the resolve of the 9th National Assembly, to maintain a cordial relationship with the Executive attracted heavy criticism to the lawmakers by the Nigerian public.

According to him, the cooperation between the two arms of government earned the lawmakers of the elapsing National Assembly the stigma of “rubber stamp.”

Lawan said that he was not worried by the stigma because it was the sacrifice the Parliamentarians had to make to achieve harmony with the Executive and concomitant development in the country in the last four years.

The Senate President also scored the 9th National Assembly high in the three core areas of legislative functions of lawmaking, representation and oversight.

He said that the 9th National Assembly passed many bills within its life span, out of which Buhari assented to about 120 of them.

He said: “We have done what we should do to ensure service delivery to the people of Nigeria. It has been a worthwhile and adventurous one working for Nigerians, considering the masses as of utmost interest.

Lawan who has spent 24 years in the National Assembly, and has won re-election to the 10th Senate, said that he had witnessed a lot and worked with a lot of people, thereby, acquiring varied interesting experiences.

He said that the expiring Assembly achieved its legislative agenda through bipartisanship which he said made them very efficient and aldo productively worked for the nation.

Lawan described the four years of the 9th Senate as an opportunity to move the country forward, adding “On the whole, this NASS has made its mark in legislation and national development. Our partnership and understanding among ourselves in the 9th Senate have made it possible for us to achieve so much, even things people thought are impossible.”

He gave examples including the return of the budget cycle to January to December, the passage of the Petroleum Industry Bill, now the Petroleum Industry Act, and the Electoral Act 2022, among others.

On the widely held view that Nigerian parliament gulps more money, he explained that it was because of the need to develop the Legislature, which had been disadvantaged.”

However, he expressed concern about the high rate of turnover of lawmakers each election year, saying that such affects Legislative productivity, in which more money is spent on capacity building.

The President of the Senate described the Senate Press Corps as a worthy partner in the development of Nigeria through factual and objective reportage.

He commended members of the Press Corps for working for the interest of the nation and urged the Corps to extend the cordial relationship to the 10th Senate.