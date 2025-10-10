9th Convocation: Lokoja Varsity Honours Adighije With Honoris Causa

The Federal University, Lokoja, Kogi State, has conferred an honorary Doctor of Science, D.Sc (Honoris Causa), on Senator (Dr.) Chris Ifeanyichukwu Adighije, former Pro. Chancellor and Chairman of the governing Council of the University.

Adighije, a Senator of the 2nd National Assembly, was also Federal Commissioner at the Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC).

In the letter addressed to Adighije by the Vice Chancellor of the Federal University, Prof. Olayemi Akinwumi, dated October 2, 2025 and titled: Notification of the 9th Convocation ceremony and conferment of Honorary Doctorate Degree Award, he said, “I bring to you warm greetings from the Governing Council, Senate, Management, Staff, and Students of the Federal University Lokoja

“On behalf of the entire University community, it is with great delight that I notify you that the 9th Convocation Ceremony of the Federal University Lokoja has been scheduled to hold from Monday, October 13 to Saturday, October 18, 2025, at the Felele Campus of the University Lokoja.

“I am further pleased to inform you that, in recognition of your exemplary leadership and profound contributions to Federal University Lokoja and nation-building, the Governing Council and Senate of the Federal University Lokoja have approved the conferment of the Honorary Doctor of Science, D.Sc. (Honoris Causa), on you during this Convocation Ceremony.

“We would count it a great honour and privilege to have you as a Doctor of Science (Honoris Causa) of our University. We are confident that this recognition will not only celebrate your towering achievements but also inspire our students and the wider society to uphold the values of integrity, service, and godly excellence that you exemplify.

Senator Adighije served as Federal Commissioner (Abia State) at the Revenue Mobilization, Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC) Headquarters in Abuja (2010-2015); elected Senator (PDP), Abia Central Senatorial District (2003-2007); served as National Treasurer, National Republican Convention NRC (1990-1992); and Secretary, Nigerian National Congress NNC (1988-1989).

Senator Chris Adighije is a Member of some notable professional bodies, among which are: Nigerian Mining and Geosciences Society (Fellow), Society of Exploration Geophysicists, European Association of Exploration Geophysicists, and Geological Society of Africa.

He was appointed Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of Council, Federal University Lokoja in July 2020.