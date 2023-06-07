9th Assembly: House Of Representatives Holds Final Session

The Green Chamber of the National Assembly on Wednesday holds its final session as the 9th Assembly winds up to give way for the 10th NASS.

During the last session, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila appreciated the lawmakers for their efforts in the last four years, which include the passing of significant bills like PIA, Electoral Act, and others.

Gbajabiamila expressed regret with the 9th House’s inability to pass several women-related bills, and former speakers Ghali Na’Abbas and Patricia Etteh were present at the session.

Also, Gbajabiamila, however, charges the next House set to be inaugurated on June 12 to take on the task of approving gender-related bills.

It would be recalled that Gbajabiamila was appointed by the newly Inaugurated President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Bola Ahmed Tinubu as his Chief of Staff (CoS) last week.

On Tuesday, the new Assembly will take office.