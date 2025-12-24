9th AFRIMA: CNN’s Larry Madowo, Juma Jux, Stonebwoy, ID Cabasa, Others Lead Conversations At Africa Music Business Summit

African music has gone far beyond talent and creativity. Today, it is a fast-growing global business attracting investors, partners and major industry players from across the world.

This growth will take centre stage in Lagos when stakeholders gather for the Africa Music Business Summit (AMBS), a key event of the 9th All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA).

The summit is scheduled to hold on Thursday, January 8, 2026, from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.(WAT) at the Eko Convention Centre, Eko Hotel and Suites, Lagos, Nigeria.

The event is expected to bring together artistes, music executives, investors, policymakers and media professionals to discuss how Africa can grow, protect and profit from its expanding music industry.

The theme of this year’s summit, “Connect, Build, Own: Monetising Africa’s Music Revolution,” reflects AFRIMA’s focus on turning creativity into long-term economic value.

Discussions will centre on ownership, infrastructure, media, financing and building a strong music value chain across Africa.

Admission is free, but registration on www.afrima.org is mandatory, the organisers have announced.

The summit will be hosted by award-winning international broadcaster and CNN African Voices Changemakers host, Larry Madowo, with popular television host and actor Mojibade Sosanya serving as co-host.

Experienced professionals, including Landry Gnamba from Cote d’Ivoire, Nde Ndifonka from Cameroon and Victoria Nkong from Nigeria will moderate panel discussions. The keynote address will be delivered by the Swedish Ambassador to Nigeria, Ms Anna Westerholm.

Several respected voices in music, media, law and policy will also speak at the summit. Confirmed speakers include CEO of Universal Music South Africa and Sub-Saharan Africa, Sipho Dlamini; Morocco’s Karima Damir of Universal Music, MENA region; a music executive from Ghana, Francis Doku; a music publisher and international music rights advisor from Morocco, Mustapha Ettouil; Georg Heritlitz from Sweden; the Founder, Storm Records Olisa Adibua; and a music executive and one of Nigeria’s most influential figures in entertainment, Bizzle Oshikoya.

Others are superstars, legendary Nigerian music producer, singer, and record executive, ID Cabassa; Congolese superstar, Innoss B; Tanzanian star, Juma Jux; Ghana’s dancehall crooner, Stonebwoy; and star rapper from Cote d’Ivoire, Didi B, among others.

One of the early sessions will focus on building creative economy infrastructure for revenue. Panelists will examine the policies, systems and platforms needed to turn musical talent into steady income.

A major panel under this session will address owning the creative narrative and monetisation strategies, with practical guidance on rights protection, branding and revenue generation.

Another important session, titled “Recipe for Global Stardom,” will explore what it takes for African artistes to succeed internationally.

Topics will include talent development, global positioning, touring, music distribution and building sustainable careers beyond short-term success.

The role of media will also be examined during a session titled “Global Media and Music: The Missing Link for Africa.”

This discussion will focus on how strong storytelling, exposure and international media partnerships can help African music reach new markets.

Financing the industry will take the spotlight during a special fireside chat on funding the African music ecosystem.

This session will feature honest conversations about investment models, access to finance, and how artists, labels, and creative entrepreneurs can attract funding to scale their businesses.

Speaking ahead of the summit, Mike Strano, Co-Producer and Director of AFRIMA, and Regional Director, Eastern Nigeria, said the Africa Music Business Summit has become a critical platform for shaping the future of African music.

“African music is one of the continent’s strongest cultural exports today, but talent alone is not enough,” Strano said.

“The Africa Music Business Summit is designed to help African creatives and industry players understand ownership, structure and sustainability, so they can fully benefit from the value they create.”