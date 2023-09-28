9PSB Wins Awards for ‘Most Innovative

In recognition of its commitment to revolutionising the financial services ecosystem, 9 Payment Services Bank (9PSB), a Nigerian digital payment service bank focused on financial inclusion, has been honoured with the Global Brand Award for The Most Innovative Payment Service Bank 2023. The Global Brand Awards are a worldwide celebration of achievements and innovations in a variety of industries by the Global Brands Magazine.

The award serves as a benchmark for sector leaders due to its key objective evaluation procedure that rates organisations according to their distinctive contributions, technological developments, and market effect.

In her remarks, the Chief Executive Officer of 9 Payment Service Bank, Branka Mracajac, expressed appreciation saying: “It is an incredible honour to receive the Global Brand Award for the Most Innovative Payment Service Bank 2023, which recognises our team’s dedication and creativity in delivering on our mandate of bridging the financial inclusion gap in the country.

“At 9PSB, we have always been committed to pushing the boundaries of what is possible in the financial industry, and this recognition fuels our passion to continue delivering innovative solutions to our customers. “The triumph of 9PSB in the category of Most Innovative Payment Service Bank 2023, highlights our unwavering commitment to challenging conventional banking practices.

“This distinguished accolade reaffirms 9PSB’s position as a pioneering force in the banking sector, consistently driving innovation around finance and payments, and enhancing customer experiences. “Since its establishment, 9PSB has continuously introduced innovative products and services to meet the demands of its customers.

She has also established a new benchmark for easy banking, and user-friendly digital payment platforms, in addition to smooth mobile banking options. The recognition demonstrates the bank’s capacity to foresee market trends and create products that appeal to its target market. “The Most Innovative Payment Service Bank award is a testament to 9PSB’s visionary approach and its dedication to fostering financial inclusion.

By bridging gaps in access to financial services and pioneering technological advancements, 9PSB is actively contributing to the growth and development of economies and communities.”